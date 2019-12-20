Day 9: Detectives take the stand in Leslie Chance murder trial

Detectives who had previously taken the stand in court were back on Thursday on the ninth day of the Leslie Chance murder trial.

The earlier part of the jury’s day consisted of a tour to the locations that are seen as important to the case, but media was not allowed.

However, all eyes were on a video recording inside the courtroom, recorded by detectives back in 2013.

Both the defendant and her emotional father-in-law, Travis Chance, were seen in the video, weeks after Todd Chance was killed on Aug. 5.

As we reported during opening statements, prosecutors said Chance murdered her husband after discovering he had rekindled a romance with an old flame.

The defense argues circumstantial evidence is not enough to prove Chance’s guilt.

Trial is set to resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.