BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April and now stores are set to close, giving employees in Bakersfield a looming timeline for termination.

According to a WARN notice from David’s Bridal dated June 12, the company anticipates Bakersfield employees’ final day of employment could be between Aug. 20, 2023 and Sept. 2, 2023.

In April, David’s Bridal sent a WARN notice indicating store employees would be terminated between June 12 and Aug. 11. The date has been pushed back due to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the letter states.

A date of closing for the David’s Bridal in Bakersfield at 1210 Wible Road is not known, however. The Bakersfield location’s store website tells customers: “Store closing. Shop huge savings while they last! Call for special order status.”

Signs at the Wible Road location indicated sales of up to 50% off on some items.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and has kept stores open during the process. Days before filing for bankruptcy the company warned it could lay off over 9,000 employees. The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018.