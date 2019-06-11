David Witt appointed chief of Kern County Fire Department

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Witt, who has been serving as interim chief, was appointed chief of the Kern County Fire Department during a closed session at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Witt has nearly 20 years of experience in the Kern County Fire Department, including his role as deputy chief since 2017.

Former Chief Brian Marshall left in February after being appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown as fire and rescue chief for the Office of Emergency Services in Sacramento.

