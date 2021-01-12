David Valadao sworn into office representing California’s 21st Congressional District

David Valadao

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. Valadao has reclaimed the U.S. House seat he lost in the California farm belt two years ago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(KGET) — David Valadao was sworn into office Tuesday as the congressman representing California’s 21st Congressional District.

“It is an honor to serve the constituents of California’s 21st Congressional District,” Valadao said in a news release. “The Central Valley has always been my home, and the needs of the people who live there are my number one priority. I am returning to Washington with clear objectives: get people back to work, fix our broken immigration system, deliver more water to the Central Valley, and cut red tape to make it easier for farmers to feed America.”

In November, Valadao defeated incumbent T.J. Cox. Valadao previously represented the 21st District for three terms.

