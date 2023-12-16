BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Valadao was invited to Nueva High School to help celebrate students for their academic achievements during the Fall Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday.

A total of 21 students were recognized at the ceremony, dressed in the traditional cap and gown. Those students will be graduating Wednesday during the December continuation high school graduation ceremony at Bakersfield High School.

Nueva High School also recognized 13 students who made the Principal’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 34 Honor Roll students. Teachers also handed out individual awards to their top students.

The school also presented a special thank you to social studies teacher Whitney Weddell, who retired from Nueva after 22 years there and a total of 35 years in education.