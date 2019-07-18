David Valadao files to run for former 21st Congressional District seat

David Valadao has filed a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to challenge to Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox for the 21st Congressional District in 2020.

Valadao represented the 21st District for three terms until he was defeated by Fresno businessman T.J. Cox last November.

Valadao told 17’s Jim Scott on Tuesday that he was seriously considering running for the seat, but would know more in about two weeks.

The candidacy filing with the FEC is dated July 16.

The margin of difference in last year’s campaign was 862 votes in a race that was not called until Nov. 28, 2018.

You can read the official filing with the FEC at this link.