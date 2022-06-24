BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Saturday morning workout in honor of Officer David Nelson will raise money for scholarships.

The David Nelson EOW Workout is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m. at Garces Memorial High School.

For $25 participants can do a series of workouts to honor the memory of Nelson and raise money for the David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The workout includes a 1-mile run, push-ups, 19 to 1, sit-ups, air squats and 19 laps in the pool.

Nelson died in the line of duty in 2015 when he crashed while in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect on city streets.

For more information contact Bakersfield police Sgt. Pete Beagley 661-321-6121.