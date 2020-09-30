David Milazzo, award-winning architect, dies at 75

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Award-winning architect and Air Force veteran David Young Milazzo, whose iconic buildings can be seen throughout the city, has died. He was 75.

Milazzo was forced to give up his lifelong passion for architecture as he battled Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia, according to an obituary by his family. He died Sept. 19.

Among the many local structures he designed are Houchin Blood Bank on Truxtun Avenue, Stockdale Tower, Transamerica Plaza, Kern County Library Southwest and KGET’s building on L Street.

Born in Bakersfield on Feb. 27, 1945, to Anthony Alfred Milazzo and Reeba Allen Young, David Milazzo attended Hueneme High School then Bakersfield College. In 1965, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany for 30 months.

Decorated by the French government for the rescue of a French soldier, Milazzo completed his service in Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam on a critical care surgical ward treating wounded soldiers.

Between his deployments, Milazzo married Linda Gold and in 1970 they moved to San Luis Obispo, where Milazzo earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at California Polytechnic State University.

The couple spent a year in Ventura before returning to Bakersfield, where Milazzo joined Bob Clement as his chief engineer and formed Clement/Milazzo, designing commercial buildings. In 1979, he opened Milazzo & Associates and continued adding to the city’s skyline.

Milazzo was a charter board member of the Bakersfield Art Foundation, served on the city and county planning commissions and was a member and past president of the Golden Empire chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

He’s survived by his wife, Linda, son, David Anthony, daughter-in-law, Leighann, granddaughter, Gianna Linae, brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Claudia.

There will be no public ceremony at this time because of the coronavirus. A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a fund established in Milazzo’s memory to benefit the architectural program at Bakersfield College. Contributions may be sent to: The Bakersfield College Foundation, 1801 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93305.