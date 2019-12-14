David Marcus posthumously awarded Humanitarian of the Year

David Marcus, known affectionately as Mr. Bakersfield, was honored posthumously as Humanitarian of the Year.

Each year, the Plank Foundation chooses a person for the award. In 2019, they unanimously chose Marcus.

Marcus died in June at age 60 after battling cancer for the seventh time.

“He does keep on giving. Everybody knows somebody that knew him,” said his sister, Arlene Aninion. “David kept his positivity going even while going through chemotherapy and radiation.”

Marcus made friends everywhere he went. He was a local superstar with his own star at the Fox Theater.

“In spite of his disabilities, he was able to work and go out to the schools and spread his enthusiasm,” said Bob Parker, president of the Plank Foundation.

A Centennial High School superfan, Marcus was a fixture at their sporting events.

Appropriately, his humanitarian plaque will be mounted at Centennial, exactly where Marcus would want to be watching.

Marcus’ legacy also lives on with a scholarship for local high school students.