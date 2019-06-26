David Marcus nominated for a star at the Fox Theater

David Marcus has been nominated to be a part of the Bakersfield community forever with a star to be placed at the Fox Theater in his name.

Marcus is fighting cancer a seventh time and is on hospice care at home. Recently, he was named the Greatest Community Supporter at the 8th Annual P.E.A.A.K Awards presented by the Kern High School District.

And last week, he received a message of support from President Donald Trump.

The star will cost $5,000 and a GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds. So far $220 has been donated.

“Marcus says it is important for people to see the positivity he shares, especially younger people and cancer patients, ” the GoFundMe page says. “Marcus believes his brightness can make our community a better and more loving place.”

If you would like to donate, visit the link here.