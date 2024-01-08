BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisor David Couch has been appointed to serve as the 2024 Chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Chairman Couch has represented District 4 since January of 2013, and has spent more than a decade advocating for the communities of Arvin, Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Delano, Lamont, Lost Hills, McFarland, McKittrick, Shafter and Wasco.

Fellow supervisors all voted for Couch to be the chairman.

This term marks the third time that Couch will serve as the board’s chairman during his tenure.

Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores was selected as Vice Chair of the Board.