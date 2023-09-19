BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Activities League will be honoring David Carr as the league’s 2023 Hometown Hero in October.

BPAL said Carr will be honored at the 2023 Hometown Heroes BPAL Benefit Dinner and Auction in a news release.

“David Carr is an NFL Network Analyst, Super Bowl Champion, #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick, and Type 1 Diabetic Advocate. David has deep roots in the Central Valley and is passionate about educating and expanding opportunities for healthcare access and youth sports; therefore, he is being honored on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Luigi’s Warehouse as the Bakersfield Police Activities League 2023 Hometown Hero.” Bakersfield Police Activities League

The BPAL Youth Center said they provide a safe haven for underprivileged youth to participate in many after-school and summer programs, including boys’ and girls’ social development, tutoring, community service, boxing and basketball. The organization is looking for sponsors of the 2023 Hometown Heroes PAL Benefit Dinner and Auction.

According to organizers, interested sponsors have the following options:

Dinner Sponsor – $10,000 contribution

Gold Hero Sponsor – $ 7,500 contribution

Silver Hero Sponsor – $3,500 contribution

Bronze Hero Sponsor – $2,000 contribution

Each contribution comes with rewards. Those unable to attend the event also have the option of donating to the organization directly and being recognized in the dinner program.

For additional sponsorship information, contact the BPAL office at 661-283-8880 or email info@bakersfieldpal.org. For more information on BPAL itself, visit their website.