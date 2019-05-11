David Abbasi, marijuana advocate and former cannabis shop owner, arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Abbasi, a well-known marijuana advocate and former cannabis shop owner, has been arrested, charged with three misdimeanor gun charges, per the Kern County Superior Court website.

Abbasi, 41, is accused of carrying a concelead firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm, and exhibitting firearm.

Bakersfield police said Friday night the charges are related to a threat he is alleged to have made towards a juvenile.

Police say Abbasi’s dog and the teen’s dog got into a fight in the 1200 block of King Street on April 28.

The two tied to separate the dogs, at which time the teen says, he thought Abbasi was pepper spraying him. The teen then struck Abbasi, and police said, Abbassi then brandished a firearm at the juvenile.

According to police, Abbasi does not have a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the firearm illegally.

Abbasi was arrested Friday on a warrant.

Police said several other firearms registered to Abbasi were seized.

The outspoken advocate routinely speaks in front of the Board of Supervisors to demand the county legalize marijuana.He owned the green cross collective on Chester Ave. before it was raided — a raid Abbasi long said was unconstitutional.

His bail stands at $15,000. Abbasi is due in court next Tuesday, May 14 according to a Kern County court database.