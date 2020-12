BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dave’s Tacos on Chester Avenue reopened on Wednesday for the first time since March.

The local taco restaurant reopened for takeout only. Dave’s closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They thanked customers for their love and support through the years in a social media post. Dave’s Tacos encourages customers to place orders over the phone.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can call Dave’s Tacos at 661-325-4841.