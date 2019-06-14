Dave & Buster’s may be coming to Bakersfield

Dave & Buster’s might be coming to Bakersfield and could be located near the Valley Plaza Mall.

The Dave & Busters website has a job opening for a general manager position which was posted today. The location on its website says 2701 Ming Ave., but a city official said it would go into the old Brightwood College at 1914 Wible Ave. near the mall.

The architect and contractor of Dave & Buster’s have met with city officials May 22, but have not submitted any formal plans yet, said Assistant Building Director Mark Fick.

