Last week 17 News brought you the story of a Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex, not long after reporting him to law enforcement for molesting a minor.

On Wednesday, after serious consideration, the family has made the difficult decision to have the teenage girl, the reported molestation victim, speak to us about it directly.

She says she is opening up about this dark family secret because she needs people to know her dad isn’t who some may think he was.