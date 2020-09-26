Dashboard camera shows head-on collision on Highway 178

A video shared to social media shows why it’s not a good idea to pass cars in the Kern River canyon.

The crash happened Sunday on Highway 178 near Willow Springs Creek. Dashcam video shows the driver and other cars coming around a bend, they brake and slow down, but that’s when another car behind them decides to pass instead, then slamming into a pickup truck.

It’s not clear how badly anyone was hurt in the crash. 17 News reached out to CHP for more information about the crash but were unable to provide it for this story.