DA’s office reviewing investigation into BPD Assistant Police Chief Joe Mullins

Determination on whether to file charges to be made under supervision of attorney general

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into an allegation of workplace violence made against Assistant Police Chief Joe Mullins remains under review by the District Attorney’s office, under the supervision of the state Attorney General’s office.

Sheriff’s detectives submitted their investigation to prosecutors in late July, said DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel. A determination on whether charges will be filed must be made with the attorney general’s supervision, he said.

Mullins remains on administrative leave. An administrative investigation into the alleged incident was under investigation by a third-party law firm.

As previously reported, the Bakersfield Police Department received anonymous emails in June that included informal complaints of workplace violence. Later, a formal request for an investigation was received regarding the same incident, police said.

The department’s other assistant chief, Evan Demestihas, also remains on administrative leave following a domestic violence allegation. Prosecutors declined to file charges after the woman involved in the September 2019 incident denied she was a victim of any crime.

An administrative investigation is ongoing.