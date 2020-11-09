DA’s office receives $256,000 grant to prosecute DUI cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office has received a $256,000 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety to prosecute DUI-related crimes.

Prosecutors said the funding will be used to establish a special prosecution team, develop protocols for handling cases through every step of the process, provide training for prosecutors and investigators and host quarterly regional meetings with law enforcement to improve DUI investigations. The grant marks the tenth year the DA’s office has received funding for its DUI program.

Last year, local prosecutors filed about 3,500 DUI cases.