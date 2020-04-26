DA’s office continues investigation into alleged KC Fair mismanagement of more than $300,000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s office said that it is still investigating claims that allege Kern County Fair officials misused and mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds.

A spokesperson with the DA’s office confirmed with 17 News the satus of the investgiation Friday.

17 News first broke the story of the allegations against the Kern County Fair more than six months ago.

Investigators are looking into claims fair officials misappropraited more than $300,000.

A state audit alleged, among other things, fair employees worked on side projects while on state time, all as senior fair officials and employees used state credit cards to purchase illegal out-of-state trips, lavish meals, wasteful tips and alcohol.

The DA’s office did not provide further comment, noting it is a pending investigation.