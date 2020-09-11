DA’s office announces new support services to become available for survivors of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Friday announced the “Give an Hour” nonprofit is partnering with the California Victim Compensation Board to offer support services to survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting.

“Give an Hour,” founded in 2005, specializes in mental health and emotional wellness, a DA’s release said. Zimmer said her office has assisted more than 100 Kern County residents affected by the shooting, and it’s been estimated more than 300 local residents attended the festival.

Free services will be offered through the SoCalRoute91 project beginning in late September including support groups, referrals for mental health services and an online trauma resource library.

The 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 60 people, including the gunman, and wounded hundreds more.

Anyone impacted by the shooting can inquire about the new services by visiting www.giveanhour.org/route91.