Danny Morrison’s ‘Reconstruction Project’ aimed at empowering women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Danny Morrison has been making waves with his lyrical projects shedding light on societal and community issues. His latest piece titled “The Reconstruction Project” premiers tomorrow on Danny Morrison Media’s social platforms.



This afternoon the “How Long” movement led by Morrison, held a preview showing of their new lyrical project “The Reconstruction Project”.

“The Reconstruction Project” was written by ten local women tackling the topics of domestic violence, sexual harassment and other issues that adversely affect women in society. In light of the “Me Too Movement” Morrison felt he needed to generate awareness surrounding these topics as they are typically brushed under the rug.



Morrison says that the pandemic allowed families to sit with one another and have hard dialogues, and he hopes this project enhances those conversations for people in the Kern County community.

Under the “How Long” Umbrella, the movement has put out numerous projects, surrounding everything from gun violence, to the concept of Race in America.

According to Morrison, “The Reconstruction Project” hopes to empower and enlighten women from all over the world when it premiers tomorrow.