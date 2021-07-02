Dance literacy program launches digital program inspiring children to read

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Dance Alliance, Kern County Library, and Kern Literacy Council are preparing to debut a digital version of their annual summer reading program, Books in Motion®: DANCE LITERACY which is geared for children in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Books in Motion (BIM) was founded in 2017, though after the pandemic the organizations were forced to shift their in-person experiences, in order to continue bringing children’s books to life through digital dance performances.

According to a press release, seven BIM films will be released online throughout the summer, and will include a narrated performance of a book, as well as choreography children can learn. Additionally, various Kern County libraries will have free books and craft kits available for pickup to supplement the digital films.

The organizations said in a press release “children do not have to read the words – they can read the dancers’ movements to understand the story as reading might be too difficult for some, due to age and brain development.”

BIM will also include a celebrity reader series featuring professional dancers that have written children’s books. Bakersfield native and New York City Ballet principal dancer, Tiler Peck, will join the lineup on Wednesday, July 7 at 1:30 p.m. where she and her Broadway star co-author, Kyle Harris, will read their children’s book, Katarina Ballerina. The event is available for free on Zoom, participants can RSVP here. The Kern Dance Association will continue to announce celebrity reader sessions throughout the summer.

For more on the Books in Motion program, click here, or send a message to info@kerndance.org.