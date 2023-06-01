BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 announced Highway 178 will not fully reopen in the coming months due to extensive winter storm damage on the roadway.

Officials said Highway 178 through the canyon will not fully reopen for months and the project team is overseeing emergency plans to have the roadway partially reopened using one-way traffic control within the next 2 to 4 weeks.

Road repairs are in the planning stages, officials said. The first phase of work aims to stabilize the roadway and provide safe one-way traffic control between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella.

Caltrans advises closures may continue for longer periods if necessary.