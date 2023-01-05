BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm.

“It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she drove back to Delano last night from Pasadena and got caught in the storm.

“The wind was a 100 miles per hour last night, rain and wind […], but I hope it will get better,” said Ana Bell.

Another driver caught in the storm Brett Knight, shares that the storm made his drive from San Bernardino extremely dangerous.

“I went through fog, torrential rain, high winds, all to be here […] it ended up being a four-hour drive,” said Knight.

However, the worst has been the damage seen across Kern County.

A number of trees fell, with the storm uprooting the trees, and power lines are at risk of falling as the strong winds continue. According to Cindy Huge of The Kern County Red Cross, now is the time for residents to get prepared.

“It’s natural to be worried, but we want you to be prepared,” Huge said.

Huge shares that being prepared is having an emergency kit, a flashlight if your power goes out, canned food and phone chargers in your car if you plan to drive.

However, taking it slow and driving safely is essential if you plan to drive.

“Be very very careful because in these storms, we’re not used to driving in a lot of water and we say, ‘Oh I can get through that.’ Well cars can be swept away in two feet of water so if the water is rising and you find yourself in that way, get out of your car and walk to higher ground,” said Huge.

For help preparing for the onset of storms, contact the Red Cross, and if you are in an emergency, contact 9-1-1.