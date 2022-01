BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman has pleaded no contest to a felony charge in a human trafficking case and her codefendant faces trial on allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old and forced her to engage in sex acts with other men.

Aleaha Wheeler, 23, pleaded no contest Thursday to procuring the teen for prostitution, according to court records. Three other charges, including human trafficking of a minor, were dismissed.