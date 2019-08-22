Dallas woman found in the back of burning SUV is Garces High School alumna

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a burned SUV in Dallas has ties to Bakersfield.

She was found dead in her car on Monday, which happened to be her birthday. Now her devastated family is demanding answers.

Sara Hudson grew up in Bakersfield. She attended Garces High School for two years before transferring to a school on the east coast.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sara Hudson. A truly tragic loss of one of our own. While Sara did not graduate from Garces, she will always be a Ram. — Garces Memorial High School (@GarcesMemorial) August 22, 2019

“She was one of the pearls in our family,” said Anthony Sacco, Hudson’s uncle.

While living here, Sacco says he helped raise her like his own.

“I use to take her to acting lessons down in Valencia, those were the best, taking her back and forth to the lessons,” said Sacco.

Hudson was Sacco’s youngest sister’s only daughter.

“She loved fishing, she could fish and hunt with the best of them,” said Sacco.

Hudson graduated from Arkansas University this year as a business major. She moved to Dallas with her father for what Sacco says was her first big girl job.

Then on the day of her 22nd birthday, the unthinkable happened.

“I could barely make it over to the chair because I was standing when I first heard,” said Sacco. “It felt like there were 20-pound weights in my arms and legs.”

Monday, around 7:30 p.m., Dallas fire officials found Hudson’s body in the back of a burning Chevy Tahoe in Dallas’s Lower Greenville neighborhood – a major entertainment district in East Dallas.

According to family, Hudson had dinner plans with them to celebrate her birthday that night, but she never made it. Family members later confirmed the SUV she was found in belonged to her.

“Everyone is devastated, the pain is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Sacco.

Police have released few details about Hudson’s death. They say there are no suspects at this time, but they are investigating Hudson’s death as a homicide.

“We’re looking for justice, the truth and whoever did this have them brought in, that’s what we do in this country.”

Sara Hudson’s family will be holding a memorial service for her Monday night in Dallas.