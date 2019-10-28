Fans of the Dallas Cowboys made their way downtown to meet one of their favorite athlete superstars on Sunday.
Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith spoke about his time at Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl back in 2015, which caused two of his ligaments to tear.
He says the injuries inspired him to create his signature eye wear collection called clear-eye-view, a term he says has become the motto for his life, both on and off the football field.
“That’s really where Clear Eye View came from,” said Smith. “Hence, my eyewear collection. It’s a lifestyle. It’s not just Jaylon Smith the football player.”
Smith says he is excited to be in Bakersfield because he has heard great things about the city.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith visits Bakersfield
