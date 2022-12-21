BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During the past month, Dagny’s coffee shop closed due to plumbing issues, reopened, then earlier this week closed again for “building maintenance,” according to a sign posted on the front door.

The shop reopened Wednesday, with customers coming in for steaming cups of coffee or tea as temperatures outside hovered in the mid-40s. The popular downtown spot has changed its schedule and is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours may differ on holidays.

Grab a coffee before hitting the road to visit the in-laws. A supremo-sized cup of joe could keep a driver wired all the way to Sacramento.