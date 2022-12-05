BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular downtown hangout Dagny’s Coffee Company is closed due to plumbing issues and it’s unclear when it will reopen, according to staff.

A piece of paper posted on the front door says “shop closed due to plumbing issues” with a sad face drawn on it. The notice has been up since at least Saturday.

Fans of the locally-owned establishment’s supremo-sized cups of green tea latte, veggie frittata and blended mocha — as well as the relaxed atmosphere and comfortable seating — will have to hold tight and fight off caffeine withdrawal. As the business posted on its Facebook page last year, “The most dangerous drinking game is seeing how long I can go without coffee.”

17 News will provide an update when one becomes available.