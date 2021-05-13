DA Zimmer joins petition looking to stop early release of 76,000 inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of California District Attorneys, including Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer are looking to stop the early release of 76,000 state inmates.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer’s office released a statement Thursday saying she is joining Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other district attorneys in a petition to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The document asks CDCR to repeal a temporary emergency regulation put in place last month that gives inmates addiional credis, meaning some qualify for early release.

The petition is the first step toward a formal court order declaring the regulations unlawful.

Zimmer calls the release of 76,000 of the state’s most serious and violent offenders “an unprecedented assault on public safety.”