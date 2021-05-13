DA Zimmer joins petition looking to stop early release of 76,000 inmates

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of California District Attorneys, including Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer are looking to stop the early release of 76,000 state inmates.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer’s office released a statement Thursday saying she is joining Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other district attorneys in a petition to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The document asks CDCR to repeal a temporary emergency regulation put in place last month that gives inmates addiional credis, meaning some qualify for early release.

The petition is the first step toward a formal court order declaring the regulations unlawful.

Zimmer calls the release of 76,000 of the state’s most serious and violent offenders “an unprecedented assault on public safety.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News