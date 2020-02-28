DA: McFarland City Manager John Wooner knew of former police chief Scot Kimble’s misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble was convicted today of submitting false documents while he was police chief for the city of McFarland, but there’s been a plot twist.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has revealed that McFarland City Manager John Wooner, who died last year after his vehicle plunged into the Kern River, was aware of the allegations against Kimble months before they became public.

Zimmer said the city of McFarland investigated the accusations against Kimble, but Wooner chose to withhold the results. Zimmer said she was not aware of any connection between Wooner’s death and the alleged withholding of information about Kimble’s criminal acts.

“Someone from city government in McFarland contacted us regarding these allegations,” Zimmer said. “An outside investigator presented these findings to the city manager, Mr. Wooner, and he looked at that and he withheld some of these findings from other City Council members and chose not to anything about it.”

The city of Arvin was not aware of the allegations against Kimble at the time of his hire in that city, Zimmer said.

Zimmer could not say whether a connection existed between the stalled Kimble investigation and Wooner’s death.

“Is there a connection?” she said. “Well, the timing of course. … I’m not aware of any allegation that Mr. Wooner’s death is related to Mr. Kimble leaving McFarland and going to Arvin.”

According to the DA’s Office, Kimble entered a no contest plea and resigned from his position in exchange for three years probation. He is also expected to pay $1,075.47 to the City of McFarland. Kimble’s sentencing will be held on March 18.

Kimble was charged with the misdemeanor relating to his behavior during his previous position as the chief of police at the McFarland Police Department in 2016. The DA’s Office said he presented and delivered writings he knew to be false, resulting in improper distribution of city funds to officers under his command.

Kimble is on leave until his resignation goes into effect on March 13.

Wooner’s body was recovered in a vehicle in the Kern River along eastbound Highway 178 last July after he went missing for months. The Kern County Coroner’s Office determined that Wooner died from drowning due to blunt-force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.