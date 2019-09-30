DA investigating alleged mismanagement of taxpayer money by Kern County Fair officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer confirmed Monday her office is looking into allegations of mismanagement of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars by senior officials at the Kern County Fair.

Zimmer said her office has received sufficient information to warrant an investigation, whether it’s civil or criminal, by the Public Integrity Unit.

The California State Auditor’s Office released a report in August stating officials at a county fair misappropriated more than $300,000. It did not name which fair misappropriated the money, but sources confirmed to KGET the unnamed fair is the Kern County Fair.

The misused funds include: