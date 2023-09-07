The DA is seeking sanctions against Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard for looking at a prosecutor's notes in a murder trial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s office is seeking sanctions against Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard on allegations she twice looked at a prosecutor’s private notes during a murder trial.

A bailiff witnessed Richard’s actions, according to a motion filed by prosecutors, and on the second occasion confronted her and called her behavior unethical.

Richard responded, “She shouldn’t have left them out,” referring to prosecutor Gina Pearl’s notes, the bailiff said according to the motion. Pearl and the jury were not present during the alleged incidents, but a court clerk said she overheard the exchange.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday.

The District Attorney’s office is asking that Richard be found in contempt of court and in violation of state rules of professional conduct and that sanctions — including reporting the incident to the state bar and Commission on Judicial Performance — be imposed.

Richard was recently appointed a Superior Court judge.

“On both occasions, attorney Richard sought out documents containing writings reflecting the people’s handwritten notes,” Pearl wrote in the motion. “There was nothing inadvertent about attorney Richard’s conduct — rather, it was deliberate, calculated and intentional.”

Public Defender Peter Kang on Thursday said Richard has “impeccable integrity” and called the contempt motion without merit and, “quite frankly, absurd.”

“The Public Defender’s Office will be vigorously challenging this groundless contempt allegation,” Kang said in an email. “Contesting this motion is not just about vindicating the reputation of one of the county’s finest legal professionals, but more importantly about upholding the principles of justice.”

Judge John R. Brownlee called a prior hearing on the matter on Aug. 9 during which his bailiff testified to confronting Rogers after he saw her look at notes Pearl left near an overhead projector. A similar incident occurred earlier in the trial, according to testimony.

Both sides agree Richard’s actions did not impact the trial of Darnell Lucifer Pierce, whom Richard represents. Pierce was convicted last month of first-degree murder for a 2021 shooting and is scheduled to be sentenced this month.

Over the past 16 years, Pearl said, she has left out binders, papers and notes while in trial with the expectation opposing counsel won’t look through them, according to her testimony at the Aug. 9 hearing, a transcript of which is contained in the motion.

“I certainly would expect the chief deputy of the Public Defender’s Office to act in accordance with professional standards, and given that she was recently appointed to the bench, this causes me some concern as well,” Pearl said.

Richard told the court she was leaving the courtroom at the end of the day when she noticed notes left near the projector. She said she looked at them to identify what they were, according to the transcript.

Once she recognized them as Pearl’s notes, she stopped reading, Richard said.

“It was not done with the intention to seek or read Mrs. Pearl’s notes,” she said.