BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office announced all victim services will be housed in one building starting Monday.

The Kern County Family Justice Center, the Victim Witness Unit and the Elder Abuse Unit will move to 1300 18th St., according to a DA’s office release. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with walk-ins welcome until 4 p.m.

“While our essential services won’t change, our new location will allow us to grow as we continue to help and provide hope for thousands of victims each year,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.

The family justice center was previously located on Oak Street, and the other units were on the seventh floor at 1415 Truxtun Ave.