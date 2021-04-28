DA address inappropriate social media posts by ex-employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday called recent social media posts apparently made by a former prosecutor “disrespectful” and “inexcusable.”

The photos and captions appear to have been posted from the ex-employee’s social media account shortly after the prosecutor’s final day on the job, according to the office. The photos depict four District Attorney’s office employees at locations in Bakersfield that have experienced “more than their fair share of gang violence,” said a news release from the office.

“For decades, I have spent a career dedicated to improving and protecting areas of our county affected by gang violence,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “Let me be clear: It is unacceptable and inexcusable that a former employee would post something so offensive and disrespectful to the communities we work so hard to protect. The attitude, commentary, and behavior of the former employee does not reflect the values of the hundreds of employees at the District Attorney’s Office and does not reflect the behavior and values that I demand from all employees. I have directed a full investigation into the conduct of the former employee and others involved and will take every action necessary to ensure that such a betrayal to our community and to the values of this office are not allowed to recur.”