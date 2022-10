BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of cyclists honored the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Saturday.

More than 50 cyclists joined together for a 58-mile ride for the 58 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The bike ride was organized by Bakersfield resident Joel Shaddy, who was with at the concert with his wife, Kathy.

The riders started at Beach Park early Saturday. The group plans to do the ride again next year and invites more community members to join.