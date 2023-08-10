BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A key business partner of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors has been hit with a cyberattack that has knocked out the MLS – the real estate listings Realtors count on to facilitate the buying and selling of properties.

A third-party cloud service provider of Westlake Village-based Rapattoni Corporation is working to restore the listings, which have been down since Wednesday morning.

Derek Sprague, chief executive officer of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, says his organization is developing a work-around it hopes will keep things moving while Rapattoni works feverishly to bring back those vital MLS listings.

No word yet on who might be behind the attack, what they want, or when the listings might be restored.