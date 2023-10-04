BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 24th Annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down will be returning on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The annual event is hosted by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, and all veterans are invited to attend and take advantage of the available resources. The event will be held at Stramler Park, located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Stand Down is a safe retreat for all veterans and their dependents, including homeless veterans.

According to organizers, the event works to bring over 100 services to one location, making them more accessible to local veterans.