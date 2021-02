BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed another man multiple times following an argument Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

Police and emergency responders were called to the 1300 block of Niles Street just before 9 p.m. and found a person outside a liquor store who was stabbed multiple times. A police spokesperson said witnesses told officers the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before the stabbing.