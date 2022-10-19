BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was set inside the Party City in the shopping promenade on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m., employees told police that the fire was started by customers in an aisle prompting employees and customers to evacuate the business.

All occupants of the store had been evacuated when KCFD arrived at the scene, officials said. The store’s fires sprinklers stopped the fire from spreading, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the flames immediately and worked to remove the smoke from the structure, KCFD said.

KCFD fire investigators said they responded to the incident due to the possibility of arson.

One patron was evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, officials said.

Bakersfield City Building Department reported to the scene to asses the amount of water damage to the structure, officials said.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.