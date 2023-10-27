BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owners of Happy Jack’s pie and burger in downtown Bakersfield have an extra pep in their step this morning.

Owners Ruben and Frances Rosales said one of their customers had the new Happy Jack’s guy, named Ruben, made especially for them.

“We had the original Happy Jack’s guy for over 20 years and we put him on the street and about five years ago he got tipped over and broken so for the past five years we haven’t had a Happy Jack’s guy out there,” Rosales said.

The new cut-out stands 6 feet tall. The downtown staple restaurant invites people to take pictures with the iconic cut-out when they stop by for a burger and slice of pie.