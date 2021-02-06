Cupid’s Challenge drive-thru event benefiting Mendiburu Magic Foundation set for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can support local families impacted by cancer by purchasing a box of Dewar’s chews.

The Mendiburu Magic Foundation and KGET have teamed up once again for the annual Cupid’s Challenge. You can currently purchase boxes online and on Feb. 12, they will be available to buy in-person.

The drive-thru event runs from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dewar’s Candy Shop located at 1120 Eye St. A box of the famous chews will cost $20. Money raised from the event will go to the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, which supports families and children dealing with cancer and other serious illnesses.

To purchase chews online or for more information, visit the Dewar’s website.