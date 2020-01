The cumbia group Los Angeles Azules is coming to Bakersfield this fall.

The group will perform on Sept. 11 at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Los Angeles Azules, the creators of the Symphonic Cumbia, will be coming to town as part of its Todos Somos Cumbia U.S. Tour 2020.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Citi cardmembers already have access to tickets as Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour.