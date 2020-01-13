Cumberland Road in Bear Valley Springs to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for repairs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Cumberland Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for water repairs.

The Bear Valley Community Services District said the closure tomorrow is expected to be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but it is possible that repairs will take longer. If they feel they can finish up within a couple hours, they will push the closure to 5:30 p.m. If not, they’ll go back at it to finish on Wednesday morning.

If the water crew is able to complete their job on Tuesday, the Wednesday closure will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district said. If Water’s job extends to Wednesday, they will begin at 8:30 a.m.