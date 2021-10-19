Culichi Town temporarily closes after failing health inspection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Storing onions on the floor amidst puddles of standing water is one of the many violations that the Health Department cited to shut down seafood restaurant Culichi Town.

According to the report, the restaurant was incorrectly storing its salsa and continuing to serve it, and improperly storing its meat, fish and shrimp.

The staff was storing the salsa at a hazardous temperature and then serving it, according to the Health Deparmtent.

Other issues the report cited included the lack of sufficiently hot water at some some stations, including the dish washer and the food prep sink. grease buildup on the air vents causing a fire hazard and pipes from under the sink leaking onto the floor.

The Health Department said it is allowing 60 days for the restaurant to clean up its act, including replacing it’s dilapidated flooring and destroying any potentially hazardous food.