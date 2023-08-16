BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A southwest Bakersfield business is the latest target of vandalism, but the owner says he forgives the people who did it.

According to a Facebook post, Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza located on Harris Road was the victim of an apparent break-in. Video from the scene shows the glass on one of the doors to the pizzeria is missing, with a piece of plywood in its place.

The social media post reads,

I forgive the individuals that did this…You didn’t get a dime but all you had to do was ask, I would have given you all the money in my wallet. Cubbies owner

No other information on the break-in was released.