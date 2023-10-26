BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Time is running out to enjoy a pie at Cubbies ‘Chicago Style Pizza’. After 15 years of preparing deep dish pizza for all of Bakersfield, owner Jim Reed has announced the upcoming closure of his pizzeria.

In just a couple months, the restaurant in southwest Bakersfield will be closing it’s doors for good, according to a Facebook post by the business. The pizza joint, located at 5701 Young Street, has been serving Bakersfield for at least 15 years.

The owner, Jim Reed, says in the Facebook post how he wanted to give customers one last shot at his food before he shuts down. “I do not have an exact date but I wanted to let all my wonderful customers know the clock is ticking,” Reed said. “It has been an incredible time serving all and on that day, tears will be shed.”

You can check out the Cubbies’ Facebook post here.