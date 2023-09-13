BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local students climbed 2,200 steps to pay tribute to the New York firefighters and first responders who died on 9/11 on Wednesday morning.

Students from the CTEC Fire Technology and Law Enforcement program tracked those steps at Independence High School’s stadium, climbing an equivalent of 110 flights of stairs akin to what first responders did that day at the World Trade Center.

“It was a horrible day, and I feel honored to do somewhat a part of what they did to save a lot of lives that day,” Tyler McMurray, a senior at South High School, told 17 News.

Mark Maxwell, a CTEC Fire Technology instructor, voiced the importance of what the students did.

“It’s important that when I hear the bell ring, and I know that students are ringing out, what that means,” Maxwell said. “I give them a little speech in the beginning of it, to have them carry the memory of the firefighters and the first responders that passed away that day. And when they ring out, that’s what they’re signifying — that they’ve completed that challenge and that they acknowledge that effort that they sacrificed for us.”