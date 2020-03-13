CTA recommends all public schools, colleges close due to the coronavirus

The California Teachers Association is recommending that all public schools and colleges close due to the coronavirus.

CTA is specifically asking state leaders to hold districts harmless from any financial penalties for loss of instructional days, provide support to allow meal service to continue to students during the closures, suspend all state testing this year, provide support for custodial services and staff; and provide additional support for school nurses and counselors.

The CTA said it also supports measures such as additional sick leave days and paid time off for those who do not have sick leave days, unemployment waivers and paid family leave for COVID-19 illnesses, eliminating economic barriers for COVID-19 testing and internet access for students while at home.

“The health and safety of our students, educators and all their families are our top priority as we grapple with this rapidly changing situation and the spread of COVID-19,” said CTA President E. Toby Boyd. “We know these are not easy decisions and there are many ramifications. To protect students and educators, we believe closing all public schools and community colleges would be one of the safest measures to help mitigate further spreading of the virus right now.”

Both the Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School District announced earlier today there were no plans to close schools.

Gov. Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order ensuring California public school districts will retain state funding even in the event of physical closure.

The order directs school districts to use those state dollars to fund distance learning and high-quality educational opportunities, provide school meals and, as practicable, arrange for the supervision for students during school hours.

“Closing schools has a massive, cascading effect for our kids and their families — especially those least equipped financially to deal with them,” Newsom said. “The needs of California kids must be met regardless of whether their school is open or closed. School districts that choose to close must use state educational dollars to quickly meet the needs of children and families. The State of California is working around the clock to help those districts and provide best practices to ensure no kid is left behind.”